nikki-and-brie-bella-are-sure-they’ll-give-birth-on-the-same-day-and-that-they’re-having-‘twins!’

The dual sisters opened up about this thrilling time of their lives! As followers know, Nikki and Brie Bella are pregnant on the similar time with out even planning it!

That being mentioned, additionally they revealed their beliefs that they won’t solely give start on the identical day however that their infants will look so comparable folks will suppose they’re twins similar to their mothers!

Moreover, it’s not simply their hopes telling them it might occur because it looks like they suppose this due to their ultrasounds.

At this time limit, they’re due every week and a half away from each other but it surely’s potential for them to really give start on the identical day as properly, in fact.

Whereas on The Discuss earlier right this moment, the sisters talked about that they suppose their children will appear to be twins since they already appear to take action judging by their ultrasound pics.

‘We both got our ultrasounds two days ago and it’s loopy, our physician’s appointments are at all times on the identical day. We have been speaking on the telephone and we shared one another’s ultrasounds. Our infants have the identical profile,’ Nikki shared on the present.

Co-host Marie Osmond went on to invest that they’ll each have sons and since ‘boys tend to look like their moms,’ that solely additional satisfied Nikki and Bella that their bundles of pleasure will look actually alike.

‘They’ll be like twins,’ Nikki gushed, excited!

As talked about earlier than, the Complete Bellas stars additionally shared their suspicions that the infants can be born on the identical day.

‘I feel like our water is going to break on the same day,’ Brie said with Nikki joking that it actually feels ‘like we’re having twins.’

The latter additionally joked that if her water breaks first, she may simply go forward and deliberately break Brie’s as properly!



