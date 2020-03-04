nicola-peltz,-victoria-and-david-beckham-share-birthday-tributes-for-brooklyn-beckham

Glad birthday, Brooklyn Beckham!

On Wednesday, Victoria Beckham and David Beckham‘s oldest youngster turned 21 and obtained touching tributes from his mother and father on social media to have fun the milestone birthday.

Beginning off with a throwback image of the birthday boy from his childhood days having fun with a swim, David wrote, “Glad 21st to my massive boy what extra can I say about you aside from you may have grown into essentially the most lovely human being and that makes dad so proud .. You’re type , passionate and caring and as a father that is what you wish to see in your son…”

The skilled athlete continued, “Now we have had so many nice moments as a father and son collectively like lifting trophies in all of the locations that I gained them and for me that was at all times my dream … I really like you bust have essentially the most superb day as a result of u deserve it.” He additionally uploaded an image of him and his son to his Instagram Tales and wrote, “Love you massive boy.”