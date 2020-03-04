nicola-peltz,-victoria-and-david-beckham-share-birthday-tributes-for-brooklyn-beckham

Matt Crossick/PA Wire
Glad birthday, Brooklyn Beckham!
On Wednesday, Victoria Beckham and David Beckham‘s oldest youngster turned 21 and obtained touching tributes from his mother and father on social media to have fun the milestone birthday.
Beginning off with a throwback image of the birthday boy from his childhood days having fun with a swim, David wrote, “Glad 21st to my massive boy what extra can I say about you aside from you may have grown into essentially the most lovely human being and that makes dad so proud .. You’re type , passionate and caring and as a father that is what you wish to see in your son…”
The skilled athlete continued, “Now we have had so many nice moments as a father and son collectively like lifting trophies in all of the locations that I gained them and for me that was at all times my dream … I really like you bust have essentially the most superb day as a result of u deserve it.” He additionally uploaded an image of him and his son to his Instagram Tales and wrote, “Love you massive boy.”
For her half, Victoria was additionally feeling nostalgic and shared a snap of David holding Brooklyn when he was only a new child. A real signal of the occasions, the previous L.A. Galaxy participant and new dad might be seen sporting blonde highlights as he poses for the candy father-son photograph.
“21 years in the past as we speak essentially the most lovely soul got here into the world and altered our lives eternally,” the previous Spice Ladies member wrote. “Delicate, candy, type and humorous, you’re our all the pieces. I really like you a lot @davidbeckham xxx Glad Birthday @brooklynbeckham.” Following David’s lead, Victoria additionally shared a birthday message in her Tales with one other lovely classic image of Brooklyn, David and herself. “Birthday boy @brooklynbeckham,” the submit reads. “Love you @davidbeckham.”
To make his 21st birthday much more particular, the dotting mother and father wrapped Brooklyn’s presents with wrapping paper that featured photos of his face on it. Delighted by the gesture, he shared footage of the presents on his Instagram Tales, writing, “Love you mum and pa.”
Brooklyn additionally obtained a particular birthday shout-out from his girlfriend Nicola Peltz, who shared a sequence of images of herself and the photographer collectively. “pleased birthday to the love of my life,” she captioned the submit. “you may have essentially the most lovely coronary heart i’ve ever recognized.”
The star’s youthful brother Romeo Beckham, 17, additionally chimed in with a submit of his personal, writing, “Glad birthday Brooklyn cannot consider your 21!! Hope you may have an incredible day love you.” Like his well-known dad, Romeo additionally took the foolish route and opted for an image of the birthday boy and shared an image of Brooklyn rocking lengthy brunette hair extensions as a beard.
Additionally eager to ship his brother some love was Cruz Beckham, 15, who posted the last word throwback video of him and Brooklyn stomping grapes throughout a household journey. He captioned the video, “HAPPY BIRTHDAY @brooklynbeckham love you a lot ! cannot consider you’re 21 xx.”
