nicki-minaj’s-husband-kenneth-petty-surrenders-to-federal-authorities-in-sex-offender-case

Nicki Minaj‘s husband Kenneth Petty has surrendered to federal authorities after failing to register as a intercourse offender.

E! Information has confirmed via the USA Legal professional’s Workplace of Los Angeles that Petty surrendered to federal authorities and was taken into custody right this moment. Petty’s preliminary look and arraignment can be at 2 p.m. right this moment in Downtown L.A.

In accordance with courtroom paperwork, filed on Feb. 25 and obtained by E! Information, Petty was indicted by a grand jury for failure to register as a intercourse offender.

The indictment states, “Starting on or about July 14, 2019, and persevering with via on or about November 15, 2019, in Los Angeles County, inside the Central District of California, and elsewhere, defendant Kenneth Petty, a person who was required to register pursuant to the Intercourse Offender Registration and Notification Act (“SORNA”), on account of being convicted of Tried Rape within the First Diploma, in violation of New York Penal Code Part 110-130.35, a felony, on or about April 5, 1995, within the Supreme Court docket for the State of New York, Queen County, case quantity 4521-94, and having, after stated conviction, traveled in interstate commerce, knowingly did not register as a intercourse offender as required by SORNA.”