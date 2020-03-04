Niall Horan Puts His Own Spin On Taylor Swift’s ‘Lover’ With Epic Cover Of The Hit Song — Listen

We already knew former One Route crooner Niall Horan was an enormous Taylor Swift fan. Now, he’s given her hit track ‘Lover’ a rock makeover, and we are able to’t cease listening!

Niall Horan has dropped a brand new monitor — and it’s a Taylor Swift cowl! The 26-year-old Irish crooner put his personal spin on her Grammy-nominated single “Lover”, turning the mushy ballad into an edgy rock duet with New Jersey-born singer Fletcher, 25. He begins the track with a trustworthy rendition of the unique monitor, which has a folksy sound. However as soon as Fletcher begins her verse, the electrical guitar kicks in, together with heavy drumming. The monitor completely picks up from there and grows greater as their voices be part of collectively, and it turns into an space rock anthem. What a enjoyable cowl! The track dropped as a part of the Spotify Singles sequence on March 4, forward of his sophomore album’s launch on March. 13. “Always love being asked to get involved in the Spotify Singles sessions. It’s nice to get out of the comfort zone and try something different,” Niall stated in a press release in regards to the track’s launch. “When it came to deciding what song I was going to do, there was only one option for me. ‘Lover’ is one of my favorite songs I’ve heard in a long time and Taylor is a good friend. Let’s hope she likes it.”

The previous One Route singer additionally launched a recent tackle his new single, the breezy chart-topper “No Judgements,” which is able to function on his upcoming album Heartbreak Climate. Each songs had been recorded at Air Studios in London, and the twofer marks Niall’s second Spotify Singles launch (his first was in 2017), making him the first-ever artist to file two Spotify Singles. Followers had been fast to point out Niall some love, with one overwhelmed Twitter person writing, “CRYING MY EYES OUT THANK YOU,” whereas one other replied to his submit with, “ok this is PURE FIRE. I love this so much Niall.” American followers can catch Niall, and his collaborator Fletcher on his Good to Meet Ya North American tour, which launches on April 20th.

Again in August 2019, Niall took to his Instagram tales to reward the title monitor from Taylor’s album, Lover. “This song is a classic and it’s so important for music,” he wrote, on a screenshot of the tune on Aug. 27. Taylor reposted the candy remark, thanking Horan for his form phrases. The 2 carried out collectively in the course of the London cease of her Status stadium tour, the place she introduced out Niall for a efficiency of his hit, “Slow Hands.” These two are such supportive pals!

Niall is an enormous supporter of his pop star pals, and not too long ago shot down rumors that he’s relationship Selena Gomez. He acquired straight to the purpose when requested in regards to the enduring romance rumors on KIIS FM’s The Kyle and Jackie O Present. “Here we go again,” Niall stated on Feb. 11. The interview got here shortly after a petition from followers circulated, calling for Niall and the “Fetish” singer, 27, to get collectively. “This petition I feel like has been going on for I think eight years. Myself and Selena are really good friends with the same group of mates.”