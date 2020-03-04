nhl-power-rankings:-flyers,-maple-leafs,-canucks-see-postseason-in-playoff-prediction-edition

There’s precisely a month left till the 2019-20 NHL common season wraps up.

After the ultimate horn on April 4, 15 groups will formally be hitting the hyperlinks whereas 16 groups’ focus shifts to the last word prize: Lord Stanley’s Cup.

Who will make it and who won’t? It could nonetheless be too early to inform, however, who does not love predictions?

This week’s energy rankings predict the 16 groups that can nonetheless be strapping on their gear when the Stanley Cup playoffs start April 8.

MORE: Final week’s energy rankings

NHL energy rankings

1. Boston Bruins, 96 factors (15 video games left)

Final rating: 1

Get that Presidents’ Trophy shiny for Beantown — however do not contact it, Zdeno Chara.

2020 playoff prediction: Atlantic Division champs

2. St. Louis Blues, 90 factors (15 video games left)

Final rating: 3

Craig Berube’s squad will win the wild, wild Western Convention.

2020 playoff prediction: Central Division champs

3. Tampa Bay Lightning, 87 factors (16 video games left)

Final rating: 2

Once more, apologies to Jon Cooper for ever entertaining the thought he ought to be fired.

2020 playoff prediction: Second in Atlantic Division

4. Colorado Avalanche, 87 factors (17 video games left)

Final rating: 10

Colorado has destroyed all the pieces in its path currently — like an … avalanche. The one factor higher than the Avs’ seven straight wins is the Blues’ eight.

2020 playoff prediction: Third in Central Division

5. Philadelphia Flyers, 83 factors (17 video games left)

Final rating: 11

They could have a tricky schedule the remainder of the best way, however it has been 9 years since they’ve gained a division title — and this 12 months the drought will finish.

2020 playoff prediction: Metropolitan Division champs

6. Pittsburgh Penguins, 82 factors (17 video games left)

Final rating: 4

Sid the Child will get one other probability on the Cup, backed by a stacked roster.

2020 playoff prediction: Second in Metropolitan Division

7. Washington Capitals, 86 factors (17 video games left)

Final rating: 6

Who does not need a Crosby-Alex Ovechkin first-round matchup? Okay, possibly everybody who needs a “Battle of Pennsylvania.” However nonetheless, this could be fairly an entertaining matchup.

2020 playoff prediction: Third in Metropolitan Division

8. Vegas Golden Knights, 82 factors (14 video games left)

Final rating: 5

It is a weak Pacific Division, however being 9-1-Zero within the final 10 actually does not damage in solidifying the division crown.

2020 playoff prediction: Pacific Division champs

9. Dallas Stars, 82 factors (16 video games left)

Final rating: 9

The Stars have the most effective goalie tandems within the NHL and one of many best schedules down the stretch.

2020 playoff prediction: Second in Central Division

10. Edmonton Oilers, 80 factors (15 video games left)

Final rating: 8

Pricey hockey gods, please.

2020 playoff prediction: Second in Pacific Division

11. Calgary Flames, 75 factors (15 video games left)

Final rating: 14

Pricey hockey gods, please see above.

2020 playoff prediction: Third in Pacific Division

12. Toronto Maple Leafs, 78 factors (15 video games left)

Final rating: 16

Effectively … they will not need to play Boston within the first spherical this 12 months.

2020 playoff prediction: Third in Atlantic Division

13. New York Islanders, 78 factors (17 video games left)

Final rating: 12

The Isles’ saving grace is the Blue Jackets have one of many hardest schedules down the stretch.

2020 playoff prediction: East’s first wild card

14. Winnipeg Jets, 74 factors (14 video games left)

Final rating: 19

Connor Hellebucyk is prepared this all on his personal.

2020 playoff prediction: West’s first wild card

15. Vancouver Canucks, 74 factors (17 video games left)

Final rating: 7

With two video games in hand, the Canucks may overtake the Flames or Oilers. However with Jacob Markstrom out they will grasp on to a playoff spot by the pores and skin of their tooth.

2020 playoff prediction: West’s second wild card

16. Carolina Hurricanes, 75 factors (18 video games left)

Final rating: 15

The Storm Surge will see the postseason.

2020 playoff prediction: East’s second wild card

17. Columbus Blue Jackets, 78 factors (15 video games left)

Final rating: 21

The truth that this workforce, regardless of the accidents that piled up, are within the image this late within the season is a testomony to John Tortorella and his gamers.

2020 playoff prediction: Simply miss

18. New York Rangers, 74 factors (16 video games left)

Final rating: 13

Whereas Artemi Panarin could also be making a case for the Hart Trophy, the harm to Chris Kreider means curtains on the Broadway Blueshirts season.

2020 playoff prediction: So shut.

19. Nashville Predators, 72 factors (16 video games left)

Final rating: 18

2020 playoff prediction: Nearly

20. Arizona Coyotes, 72 factors (15 video games left)

Final rating: 20

2020 playoff prediction: Subsequent 12 months

21. Minnesota Wild, 73 factors (16 video games left)

Final rating: 23

2020 playoff prediction: It was a great run

22. Florida Panthers, 73 factors (16 video games left)

Final rating: 17

2020 playoff prediction: Perhaps 2021?

23. Montreal Canadiens, 71 factors (14 video games left)

Final rating: 26

2020 playoff prediction: No

24. Buffalo Sabres, 66 factors (16 video games left)

Final rating: 22

2020 playoff prediction: Not taking place

25. Chicago Blackhawks, 68 factors (16 video games left)

Final rating: 24

2020 playoff prediction: Nope

26. New Jersey Devils, 64 factors (16 video games left)

Final rating: 25

2020 playoff prediction: No probability in …

27. San Jose Sharks, 62 factors (16 video games left)

Final rating: 30

2020 playoff prediction: In fact not

28. Ottawa Senators, 58 factors (15 video games left)

Final rating: 27

2020 playoff prediction: That is a no from me, dawg.

29. Anaheim Geese, 60 factors (16 video games left)

Final rating: 29

2020 playoff prediction: Mighty Geese — the film — is best

30. Los Angeles Kings, 56 factors (16 video games left)

Final rating: 28

2020 playoff prediction: Actually?

31. Detroit Purple Wings, 35 factors (14 video games left)

Final rating: 31

2020 playoff prediction: C’mon