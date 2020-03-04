nhl-best-bruins-beat-lightning-2-1-to-extend-division-lead

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Brad Marchand and the NHL-leading Boston Bruins took an enormous stride towards successful the Atlantic Division with a 2-1 victory in opposition to the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday evening.

Marchand and Jake DeBrusk scored for the Bruins, who opened a nine-point cushion over second-place Tampa Bay with 15 video games remaining. Marchand, who has factors in 10 consecutive video games, performed a season-low 14:36 after a bout with meals poisoning within the morning.

Tukka Rask made 20 saves for Boston, which has received three straight and eight of 10, permitting one objective previously two video games.

“The additional the season goes and as you get into the playoffs, you’re going to wish that strong staff protection,’’ Rask mentioned. “Within the playoffs you’re not going to win 6-5 or 5-4, it’s going to be tight-scoring video games. I feel we’ve gotten used to that this yr.’’

Mitchell Stephens scored for Tampa Bay, which has misplaced 5 of the previous six in regulation. Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 33 pictures.

“They play laborious, they play a very good defensive sport and that’s why they’re one of many prime groups within the league,’’ Stephens mentioned. “We have now a great staff on this locker room and we simply have to regroup.’’

The Bruins took benefit of an icing name to seize the lead late within the first interval as Boston coach Bruce Cassidy was in a position to get his prime line out in opposition to Tampa Bay’s fourth line. Patrice Bergeron received the faceoff from Cedric Paquette and 18 seconds later Torey Krug discovered Marchand chopping by way of the left circle with a step on Mikhail Sergachev. Marchand had the puck go off his skate and previous Vasilevskiy with 54.7 seconds left within the interval.

“That’s the precise play we needed,’’ Krug mentioned. “I needed that puck to land on his stick and fortunately it hit his skate. It was good motion general.’’

Tampa Bay thought it tied the sport at 5:21 of the second on Yanni Gourde’s one-timer, however Cassidy challenged for offside. The replay confirmed Tyler Johnson was a fraction forward of the play, and the objective was overturned.

The Bruins took a two-goal lead 4:34 later as Gourde despatched a move again to the purpose that was deflected out of the zone. DeBrusk shook off Zach Bogosian’s swipe verify that tripped him up earlier than regaining his steadiness and ending off the play for his 19th objective of the season, first since Feb. 8.

“Anytime it goes within the internet it’s at all times a pleasant feeling,’’ DeBrusk mentioned. “I haven’t seen that shortly. It was good, the play general. That’s what I need to be … use my velocity and energy. It’s simply good to contribute at the moment of the sport.’’

The Lightning minimize into the lead with 2:32 left within the second. Stephens was parked on prime of the crease to clear a path for Johnson earlier than wheeling round and firing a rebound previous Rask for his third of the season.

Rask stored Boston in entrance, denying Anthony Cirelli on a breakaway at 5:06 of the third. It was one among 22 shot makes an attempt within the interval, although solely seven have been on objective.

“We obtained a bit extra aggressive in our sport, we modified our angle, shot the puck a bit bit extra,’’ Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman mentioned.

NOTES: Marchand was sick early within the day and missed the morning skate. … DeBrusk appeared in his 200th profession sport. … Injured defensemen Ryan McDonagh (decrease physique) and Jan Rutta (decrease physique) took half in Tuesday’s non-obligatory morning skate for the Lightning. Each have been out because the first week of February. … Tampa Bay RW Nikita Kucherov was held and not using a level for the primary time since Jan. 12, although he missed a sport on account of harm on Feb. 13. His seven-game scoring streak got here to an finish.

