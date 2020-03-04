new-jersey-gov.-phil-murphy-undergoes-‘successful-surgery’-to-remove-kidney-tumor

TRENTON, N.J. (CBS/AP) — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy underwent profitable surgical procedure on Wednesday to take away a tumor on his kidney. Murphy beforehand mentioned he believes the tumor is cancerous.

Murphy had the surgical procedure in New York. Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver will function appearing governor “until further notice,” Murphy’s workplace mentioned in an announcement.

“Earlier today, Governor Murphy underwent a successful surgery to remove a tumor on his kidney. He is currently resting at a hospital in New York City,” Oliver mentioned in an announcement.

Murphy revealed that he had the tumor final month. Murphy, a Democrat, mentioned in his latest finances deal with that he was overwhelmed and grateful for an outpouring of encouragement since information of the tumor turned public.

Ninety p.c of such tumors are cancerous, Murphy’s workplace mentioned, however docs gained’t have the ability to inform for positive till the surgical procedure.

Murphy informed NJ Advance Media that docs are assured of with the ability to eradicate it. He mentioned he doesn’t anticipate needing chemotherapy or radiation.

