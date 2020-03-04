new-area-code-approved-for-dallas-area

AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — The 945 is about to hitch North Texas space codes 214, 469 and 972 as officers put together for the looming scarcity of accessible phone quantity prospects.

The fourth space code was permitted Tuesday for the Dallas space, the Public Utility Fee of Texas introduced.

The 214, 469 and 972 codes are utilized by Dallas County and components of Collin, Denton, Fannin, Hunt, Johnson, Kaufman and Tarrant counties.

The brand new code is to be applied over the following 9 months, and phone numbers containing the 945 space code can be assigned as soon as the numbers out there for the opposite three codes are exhausted early subsequent 12 months. In line with the PUC assertion, the addition of the code needs to be simplified since callers throughout the area already are required to dial 10 digits.

The 214 code space is without doubt one of the unique codes applied within the 1947 North American Numbering Plan. The 972 code space was carved from the zone in 1996, nevertheless it in 1999 it was mixed with 214 and 469 was added as an overlay.

(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Related Press contributed to this report.)