netflix-launches-“because-she-watched”-to-celebrate-international-women’s-day

Netflix is house to some severely highly effective ladies, on display screen and behind the scenes. Now the streaming large is teaming up with the UN Girls to have fun the ability of storytelling on Worldwide Girls’s Day.

“As a result of She Watched” is a particular assortment of sequence, documentaries and movies and was curated by 55 ladies in leisure, together with Millie Bobby Brown, Lana Condor, Janet Mock, Salma Hayek and Sophia Loren.

“This collaboration is about taking over the problem of telling ladies’s tales and exhibiting ladies in all their range. It is about making seen the invisible, and proving that solely by totally representing and together with ladies on display screen, behind-the-camera and in our narratives total, society will actually flourish,” Anita Bhatia, deputy government director of UN Girls, stated in a press release.