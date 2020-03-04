nene-leakes-was-invited-on-the-breakfast-club-and-fans-are-excited

NeNe Leakes appears to be actually busy as of late, and he or she’s concerned in plenty of initiatives. Her followers love this and so they really feel that her being so busy comes on the excellent timing amidst points relating to her being part of the RHOA collection.

The newest rumors instructed that NeNe won’t be featured within the subsequent season of RHOA, however to this point, nothing has been confirmed.

‘Catch me TOMORROW on @breakfastclubam i will be, keeping it real wit @cthagod @angelayee @djenvy #thequeen #thethreat #hbic,’ NeNe captioned her submit.

Somebody exclaimed: ‘I. Am. Sooooooooooo. EXCITED!!!!! And I haven’t been excited for a breakfast membership interview in a protracted minute. I’m residing, and I haven’t even seen it but. 😂’

One other follower informed NeNe: ‘Be humble Jesus is the head life to short for the nonsense queen seek peace and pursue it PERIOD!!!!! Do you always and others will follow you are a Queen so never let your crown fall Because once that happens it’s onerous to choose it again up👀’

Another person mentioned: ‘You are by far my favorite Housewife! I truly watch the show for you, and that’s all. Properly possibly Porsha too and Tanya however apart from that it’s a no! Maintain doing you and let the haters watch you WIN! ❤️’

A commenter posted this: ‘That’s my present, I’m undoubtedly watching, and I’m #teamnene.’

One in all NeNe’s followers wrote: ‘You look great glad to see you without Gregg in every photo love Gregg, but he is really looking his age. keep getting the money girl👍👍’

A follower informed NeNe: ‘You and @porsha4real better come for wigs at the reunion hunni!!!! The Queen & The Princess of The ATL 👑👑❤️’

One fan mentioned: ‘This WAAAAAY overdue. I’m stunned you’re simply now showing on this present. However I’ll be tuned in for positive!!!’

NeNe’s followers mentioned that they might not be watching RHOA if she’s not featured on the present anymore.



