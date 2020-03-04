nene-leakes-reveals-wendy-williams’-former-husband-kevin-hunter-blocked-her-talk-show-from-airing!

Because it seems, NeNe Leakes might have had her personal actuality TV present if not for Wendy Williams’ former husband, Kevin Hunter. Apparently, the Actual Housewives of Atlanta star had a spin-off within the works on the identical community that produces the Wendy Williams speak present.

That being mentioned, it looks like the person determined to ‘scrap’ the concept earlier than it might air on the time.

Whereas a visitor on The Breakfast Membership earlier right this moment, NeNe revealed the whole lot about this, insisting that so far as she is anxious, the explanation why she didn’t get her personal speak present was her buddy, Wendy Williams’ ex husband himself!

This reveal got here after hosts Charlamagne Tha God, Angela Yee and DJ Envy requested NeNe about her friendship with Wendy Williams.

As followers know, Wendy and Kevin, who additionally was once her speak present’s government producer put an finish to their longtime marriage after he had a child along with his mistress.

‘Now, I’m not attempting to start out s**t, however I keep in mind you had been purported to have a chat present with Debmar-Mercury, which additionally produces ‘The Wendy Show’ and Wendy and Kevin blocked that,’ Charlamagne mentioned, prompting NeNe to say: ‘You so crazy,’ as she smirked.

Requested if she thinks the previously married pair ‘blocked’ her speak present from airing, she responded that she did certainly ‘think so.’

Angela Yee then puzzled if NeNe had ever confronted Wendy about it to which NeNe responded negatively.

Nonetheless, the Actual Housewives celeb then made positive to make clear that ‘I think it was her husband. He was never nice to me. I do not think that he ever wanted me to be around, so that is fine. I am sure that he was the person to go and get it stopped, like, ‘It is either her or Wendy.’ They already had some huge cash in Wendy and the present was already on. In my eyes I might have finished the identical factor. If I do know this present’s already profitable, I’d simply stick to the present that’s already profitable.’



