nene-leakes-claims-wendy-williams-ex-kevin-hunter-stopped-her-from-getting-her-own-talk-show

NeNe Leakes had a chat present within the works years in the past, on the identical community that produces Wendy Williams’ present. However, Wendy’s then husband, Kevin Hunter had it ‘scrapped’ earlier than it might hit the air, NeNe stated in a brand new interview!

NeNe Leakes had the tea overflowing throughout her first-ever look on The Breakfast Membership on March 4. The Actual Housewives of Atlanta star, 52, revealed that she believes Kevin Hunter was the rationale she by no means obtained a chat present. The daring declare got here [at the 17:44 mark] as hosts, Charlamagne Tha God, Angela Yee and DJ Envy probed her about her friendship with Hunter’s now ex-wife, Wendy Williams. Wendy and Kevin, a former Wendy Present government producer, divorced in April after he fathered a baby together with his longtime mistress.

“Now, I’m not trying to start sh-t, but I remember that you were supposed to have a talk show with Debmar-Mercury, which produces ‘The Wendy Show’ and Wendy and Kev blocked that,” Charlamagne stated throughout Wednesday’s present. “You so crazy,” NeNe interrupted, with a smirk. “I do think so,” she stated when requested if she believes if the then-married couple “blocked” her discuss present from hitting the air.

“Did you ever ask Wendy about it?” co-host Angela Yee requested NeNe, to which she replied, “No, I don’t think we talked about it.” The Bravo star then clarified, “I think it was her [Wendy’s] husband, yeah. He was never nice to me. I don’t think he ever wanted me to be around, so that’s fine.”

NeNe recalled, “I’m sure he was the person to go and get it stopped, like, ‘It’s either her or Wendy.’ They already had money in Wendy and the show was already on.”

Finally, she admitted that the community made the precise resolution. “In my eyes I would’ve done the same thing,” she stated, explaining, “If I know this show is already successful, I would just stick with the show that’s already successful.”

On the finish of the day, NeNe’s made peace along with her discuss present that by no means was.

“I think that timing was everything and maybe it wasn’t my time, I don’t know,” she stated, noting that she’s by no means tried to have a dialog with Wendy about it. “I don’t ever talk to her about it, but I’m not opposed to talking to Wendy about nothing, honestly.”

When requested if she was damage over the scenario, NeNe stated, “No, it didn’t hurt my feelings” as a result of, “at that time in my life, I think it really taught me how the industry is. It’s a dirty world.” NeNe added that she forgave Wendy as a result of they weren’t that shut on the time.

Charlamagne additionally recommended that Wendy can nonetheless make issues “good again” after she price NeNe some “money, man.”

As for NeNe’s reply? — “Things happen… Sometimes, people are intimidated and they think you’re going to come up and do a little bit more than they did,” she stated, confirming, “But, it was scrapped, that’s true.”

Now, the scenario is simply “old news” to NeNe stated. “I don’t care about it anymore. I’ve moved on, she’s moved on, she’s not with Kev anymore. I thought he was toxic for her,” she stated. NeNe, who’s identified Wendy for about 13 years, went on to confess that she by no means thought Kevin was “good” for Wendy.