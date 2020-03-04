nene-leakes-claims-she-never-experienced-racial-profiling-the-way-wendy-williams-purportedly-did



NeNe Leakes, the Actual Housewives of Atlanta star, claims she by no means skilled racial profiling the way in which that Wendy Williams apparently did whereas at a luxurious division retailer in New York Metropolis earlier this week.

On Monday, Wendy described the incident the place she, Leakes, and Marlo Hampton went buying at a Bergdorf Goodman retailer in Midtown Manhattan. Williams claimed the workers there handled them as in the event that they have been “hood” – whereas insinuating it was racially-motivated.

Throughout an appearence on The Breakfast Membership, nevertheless, NeNe claims she didn’t have a look at the incident that approach. NeNe mentioned she and Marlo have been there and so they didn’t suppose something of the safety guards’ presence. They only thought the safety was there as they typically are.

In accordance with Leakes, after they all went into the shop, Wendy made a purchase order and a gross sales clerk began wrapping it up as ordinary. NeNe said that she thought she and Marlo have been taking part in round with one another a bit within the retailer.

Whereas the trio shopped round, Wendy mentioned she thought safety had been following them round since they got here in, and Marlo responded, “I think they’re just fascinated.” In response to the allegations, a spokesperson for Bergdorf Goodman wrote a letter to BET, stating that they’d look into the declare.

The assertion spelled out the standard public relations explanations, together with the group’s dedication to making sure the security of all friends, along with the requirement that each one consumers are handled with dignity and respect.

NeNe and Wendy have had a busy previous yr. Earlier in 2020, NeNe Leakes defined her ideas on Actual Housewives of Atlanta, and whether or not or not she’d proceed working for Bravo TV on their profitable actuality TV collection.

In previous interviews, she defined that whereas she was virtually answerable for the success of RHOA, she didn’t wish to stick round if it continued being dramatic and adverse for everybody concerned. NeNe has been preventing with one among her co-stars.

Wendy, alternatively, simply wrapped her divorce proceedings with ex-husband, Kevin Hunter, who reportedly cheated on her with one other lady and fathered a baby.



