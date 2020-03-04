nene-leakes-and-wendy-williams-are-hammering-things-out-after-tv-host-caused-drama-for-‘the-real-housewives-of-atlanta’-star

It was not that way back that NeNe Leakes rattled followers after Wendy Williams claimed that she was on the brink of stop The Actual Housewives of Atlanta.

Whereas on her BET present final month, Wendy said that she had acquired a textual content message from her pal and added: “I’ve got to say something, but I’m not going to say a whole lot. I know something about NeNe that you all will cry, be sad, feel bad for her — she’s carrying the weight of a huge thing on her shoulders.”

The TV veteran added: “Listen, I’m not going to say it, she’s gotta say it. In my opinion, NeNe, you need this platform to explain the other part of your life. When she shared it [the secret] with me, I cried with her.”

NeNe was not happy by the truth that her buddy leaked her secret, and he or she took to social media to let or not it’s recognized.

She wrote: “Private conversations should be left in private! What are girlfriends for if you can’t vent to them on those type of days.”

A supply on the time spoke to Hollywood Life and mentioned that is how NeNe felt concerning the matter: “NeNe was really confused by Wendy revealing a private text exchange between them on live television. It blindsided her.”

One other insider not too long ago revealed to the identical media outlet that the women are hammering issues out.

The individual within the know said: “They’ve since talked and have done their best to move past it. They were able to move past it pretty quickly, and their friendship was not affected by this. NeNe and Wendy have worked hard on rebuilding their friendship after years of not speaking, and NeNe wants to trust that Wendy would never do that to her again.”

The pal added: “NeNe doesn’t deal with drama or hold grudges in her life like she used to. Even though she was furious at Wendy for how she handled things, she has a lot of fun with Wendy, and she’s not holding a grudge. Despite how the season went for her, which was different, it’s just another day of filming for her, and it won’t make or break her future with the show. Anything is possible.”

The 2 women are superb at grabbing headlines.



