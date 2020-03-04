nba-sunday-double-header-live-on-sky-sports

Tune-in for an NBA Sunday Primetime double-header reside on Sky Sports activities Area with the Los Angeles Lakers visiting the Los Angeles Clippers adopted by the Boston Celtics internet hosting Oklahoma Metropolis Thunder.

Sky Sports activities will broadcast 134 reside regular-season video games, together with a document 48 within the weekend primetime slots.

That slate continues this weekend…

LeBron, AD and the Lakers face metropolis rivals the Clippers within the newest conflict within the Battle of LA



The battle of Los Angeles carries an added hearth with the Lakers and Clippers occupying No 1 and No 2 within the West, respectively.

There might be no scarcity of expertise on show because the LeBron James and Anthony Davis-led Lakers come up in opposition to Kawhi Leonard and Paul George of the Clippers, teasing an perception into the two-on-two debate on this week’s episode of Heatcheck.

James and the Lakers enter Saturday’s conflict with the Milwaukee Bucks having received 9 of their final 10 because the clear frontrunners within the convention, whereas the Clippers are on a five-game successful run forward of Friday’s matchup with the Rockets

Oklahoma Metropolis Thunder @ Boston Celtics, Sunday 10pm, Sky Sports activities Area and Most important Occasion

Jayson Tatum drives in opposition to Harden in the course of the Celtics’ conflict with the Rockets



After producing a run of 10 wins and one loss in 11 video games, the Boston Celtics have not too long ago been unlucky to lose out 114-112 and 111-110 to the Lakers and Rockets, respectively.

Jayson Tatum stays in talismanic kind with seven 30-point plus video games in his final 10 outings amid Boston’s effort to place stress on the second-placed Toronto Raptors within the East.

Oklahoma had been crushed 112-111 when the groups met again in February however discover themselves on the tails of the fourth-placed Rockets and fifth-placed Utah Jazz within the West.

Their persistence with a point-guard rotation of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Chris Paul and Sixth Man of the 12 months contender Dennis Schröder seems to be paying off to this point in 2020.

Thunder received 5 straight in February earlier than being comfortably crushed 133-86 by the Bucks and 109-94 by the Clippers of their final two video games.

