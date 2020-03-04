natalie-anderson:-5-things-about-‘survivor’-star-who’s-running-the-show-on-edge-of-extinction

Regardless of being the primary particular person voted out on ‘Survivor: Winners at War,’ Natalie Anderson has been shaking the sport up due to the Fringe of Extinction, the place she’s been furthering her sport little by little.

Due to her shut relationship with Jeremy Collins, Natalie Anderson was voted out throughout the very first tribal council on Survivor: Winners at Warfare. Nevertheless, she wasn’t despatched packing. This season, the cast-offs are despatched to the Fringe of Extinction, had been they’ll reside in grueling circumstances earlier than getting an opportunity to win their manner again into the sport. Whereas on the Edge, the eradicated contestants are given the chance to seek for benefits, which they’ll then promote to individuals within the sport for fireplace tokens (which is able to come in useful to these on the Edge afterward). After all, as extra individuals come to the Fringe of Extinction after being eradicated, there’s extra competitors to search out these benefits. Up to now, Natalie has been dominant on the Edge, and viewers are LIVING for it. Right here’s extra to find out about her:

1. What occurred on her unique season of ‘Survivor’? Natalie competed on Survivor: San Juan Del Sur, which was the present’s 29th season. The format was Blood vs. Water, which meant that every contestant had a member of the family additionally competing. Natalie’s sister, Nadiya Anderson, was the primary particular person voted out of the sport. This left Natalie to fend for herself, which wound up being a bonus, as she didn’t have to fret about anybody else, and will give attention to her personal sport by way of the ENTIRE season. On the last tribal council, she was awarded for making huge strikes within the sport, successful with a 5-2-1 vote.

2. She was additionally on ‘The Amazing Race’. Earlier than Natalie was on Survivor, she and Nadiya competed on season 21 of The Wonderful Race in 2012. The twins completed in fourth place, and returned for an All Star season of the present in 2014. Sadly, they had been the primary ones eradicated that point round.

3. She lived in Sri Lanka as a little one. Natalie was born in New York Metropolis, however moved to Sri Lanka at three years outdated. She was 13 when her household relocated to the USA and settled in West Hartford, Connecticut.

4. She’s an athlete. In highschool, Natalie ran observe and was captain of the swim group. She additionally performed rugby whereas attending Fordham College.

5. She’s a CrossFit coach. Now, Natalie stays lively and in form by working as a CrossFit coach. She has stated that she needs to open her personal CrossFit fitness center at some point.