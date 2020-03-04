napa-county-sales-tax-for-park-funding-appears-to-be-falling-short

NAPA COUNTY (CBS SF) — Measure Okay, a quarter-cent gross sales and use tax to protect and preserve Napa County parks and open area, was falling wanting the two-thirds vote it wants for approval late Tuesday evening.

With 168 of 170 precincts reporting, 59 % of Napa County voters had been supporting the measure, with 41 % opposed.

The Napa County Regional Park and Open House District would use the income to protect watersheds, rivers, lakes, open area and wildlife habitat and preserve and enhance public entry to public open area.

The tax would enhance the present gross sales tax in Napa, American Canyon, Calistoga, and Yountville to eight %, and in St. Helena to eight.25 %.

The Napa County Taxpayers Affiliation opposes the measure, saying it’s an pointless new tax that may enhance funding for the Park and Open House District tenfold and broaden park district paperwork.

Affiliation director Jack Grey stated the district has recognized 60 years price of initiatives that want funding and Measure Okay can be a 15-year tax.