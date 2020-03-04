mtv’s-the-challenge:-total-madness-cast-revealed:-these-28-players-will-battle-for-season-35

It is Complete Insanity for The Problem season 35 on MTV. E! Information can reveal the forged for the landmark season titled The Problem: Complete Insanity. The all-star lineup contains veterans you have come to know and love (and hate), in addition to newcomers from numerous different actuality reveals together with Massive Brother and So You Assume You Can Dance.

The brand new season kicks off on Wednesday, April 1 and can characteristic 90-minute episodes. The Problem: Complete Insanity can also be set to premiere globally throughout MTV’s worldwide networks in additional than 180 territories within the coming months.

This season, the present returns to solo recreation format. Nobody is protected! It is each individual for themselves because the 28 gamers participate in problem after problem to get to the $1 million prize. Naturally, there is a stunning twist concerned, in line with MTV, and it’ll unleash “psychological warfare like by no means earlier than.”