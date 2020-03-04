MTV’s The Challenge: Total Madness Cast Revealed: These 28 Players Will Battle for Season 35

The Challenge: Total Madness

MTV

It is Complete Insanity for The Problem season 35 on MTV. E! Information can reveal the forged for the landmark season titled The Problem: Complete Insanity. The all-star lineup contains veterans you have come to know and love (and hate), in addition to newcomers from numerous different actuality reveals together with Massive Brother and So You Assume You Can Dance.

The brand new season kicks off on Wednesday, April 1 and can characteristic 90-minute episodes. The Problem: Complete Insanity can also be set to premiere globally throughout MTV’s worldwide networks in additional than 180 territories within the coming months.

This season, the present returns to solo recreation format. Nobody is protected! It is each individual for themselves because the 28 gamers participate in problem after problem to get to the $1 million prize. Naturally, there is a stunning twist concerned, in line with MTV, and it’ll unleash “psychological warfare like by no means earlier than.”

Meet the 28 gamers for The Problem: Complete Insanity beneath.

The Challenge: Total Madness

MTV

Kaycee Clark

Kaycee is a Massive Brother veteran.

The Challenge: Total Madness

MTV

Christopher Jordan “Swaggy C” Williams

He hails from Massive Brother.

The Challenge: Total Madness

MTV

Aneesa Ferreira

That is Aneesa’s 13th time on The Problem.

The Challenge: Total Madness

MTV

Jordan Properly

Jordan is on his sixth look.

The Challenge: Total Madness

MTV

Faysal Shawn “Fessy” Shafaat

His credit embody Massive Brother and American Ninja Warrior.

The Challenge: Total Madness

MTV

Bayleigh Dayton

She involves The Problem from Massive Brother.

The Challenge: Total Madness

MTV

Tori Deal

Tori is on her fourth look.

The Challenge: Total Madness

MTV

Nelson Thomas

Nelson is on his sixth Problem.

The Challenge: Total Madness

MTV

Melissa Reeves

Melissa is on her third look.

The Challenge: Total Madness

MTV

Jenna Compono

This might be her eighth time on The Problem.

The Challenge: Total Madness

MTV

Stephen Bear

He is on his third The Problem look.

The Challenge: Total Madness

MTV

Jennifer Lee

Jennifer involves The Problem from The Superb Race.

The Challenge: Total Madness

MTV

Josh Martinez

Josh is on The Problem No. 3.

The Challenge: Total Madness

MTV

Dee Nguyen

Dee is on her third Problem look.

The Challenge: Total Madness

MTV

Ashley Mitchell

Ashley is on her seventh The Problem.

The Challenge: Total Madness

MTV

Tula “Massive T” Fazakerley

“Massive T” is on her second The Problem competitors.

The Challenge: Total Madness

MTV

Wes Bergmann

Wes is on The Problem quantity 13.

The Challenge: Total Madness

MTV

Nany Gonzalez

Nany is on her ninth The Problem expertise.

The Challenge: Total Madness

MTV

Cory Wharton

Cory is on his seventh The Problem look.

The Challenge: Total Madness

MTV

Jennifer West

Jennifer is on her second Problem.

The Challenge: Total Madness

MTV

Jay Starrett

This might be Jay’s first time on The Problem. He beforehand competed on Survivor.

The Challenge: Total Madness

MTV

Kyle Christie

Kyle is on his fifth Problem.

The Challenge: Total Madness

MTV

Asaf Goren

Asaf is a rookie this season, coming from Massive Brother Israel and So You Assume You Can Dance.

The Challenge: Total Madness

MTV

Mattie Breaux

Mattie is simply on her second The Problem look.

The Challenge: Total Madness

MTV

Kailah Casillas

Kailah is on her fifth Problem.

The Challenge: Total Madness

MTV

Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio

That is Johnny’s 20th Problem.

The Challenge: Total Madness

MTV

CT Tamburello

That is CT’s 17th time on The Problem.

The Challenge: Total Madness

MTV

Rogan O’Connor

That is Rogan’s third time on The Problem.

The Problem: Complete Insanity premieres Wednesday, April 1 at eight p.m. on MTV.

