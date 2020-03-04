mtv’s-the-challenge:-total-madness-cast-revealed:-these-28-players-will-battle-for-season-35

MTV
It is Complete Insanity for The Problem season 35 on MTV. E! Information can reveal the forged for the landmark season titled The Problem: Complete Insanity. The all-star lineup contains veterans you have come to know and love (and hate), in addition to newcomers from numerous different actuality reveals together with Massive Brother and So You Assume You Can Dance.
The brand new season kicks off on Wednesday, April 1 and can characteristic 90-minute episodes. The Problem: Complete Insanity can also be set to premiere globally throughout MTV’s worldwide networks in additional than 180 territories within the coming months.
This season, the present returns to solo recreation format. Nobody is protected! It is each individual for themselves because the 28 gamers participate in problem after problem to get to the $1 million prize. Naturally, there is a stunning twist concerned, in line with MTV, and it’ll unleash “psychological warfare like by no means earlier than.”
Meet the 28 gamers for The Problem: Complete Insanity beneath.
MTV
Kaycee Clark
Kaycee is a Massive Brother veteran.
MTV
Christopher Jordan “Swaggy C” Williams
He hails from Massive Brother.
MTV
Aneesa Ferreira
That is Aneesa’s 13th time on The Problem.
MTV
Jordan Properly
Jordan is on his sixth look.
MTV
Faysal Shawn “Fessy” Shafaat
His credit embody Massive Brother and American Ninja Warrior.
MTV
Bayleigh Dayton
She involves The Problem from Massive Brother.
MTV
Tori Deal
Tori is on her fourth look.
MTV
Nelson Thomas
Nelson is on his sixth Problem.
MTV
Melissa Reeves
Melissa is on her third look.
MTV
Jenna Compono
This might be her eighth time on The Problem.
MTV
Stephen Bear
He is on his third The Problem look.
MTV
Jennifer Lee
Jennifer involves The Problem from The Superb Race.
MTV
Josh Martinez
Josh is on The Problem No. 3.
MTV
Dee Nguyen
Dee is on her third Problem look.
MTV
Ashley Mitchell
Ashley is on her seventh The Problem.
MTV
Tula “Massive T” Fazakerley
“Massive T” is on her second The Problem competitors.
MTV
Wes Bergmann
Wes is on The Problem quantity 13.
MTV
Nany Gonzalez
Nany is on her ninth The Problem expertise.
MTV
Cory Wharton
Cory is on his seventh The Problem look.
MTV
Jennifer West
Jennifer is on her second Problem.
MTV
Jay Starrett
This might be Jay’s first time on The Problem. He beforehand competed on Survivor.
MTV
Kyle Christie
Kyle is on his fifth Problem.
MTV
Asaf Goren
Asaf is a rookie this season, coming from Massive Brother Israel and So You Assume You Can Dance.
MTV
Mattie Breaux
Mattie is simply on her second The Problem look.
MTV
Kailah Casillas
Kailah is on her fifth Problem.
MTV
Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio
That is Johnny’s 20th Problem.
MTV
CT Tamburello
That is CT’s 17th time on The Problem.
MTV
Rogan O’Connor
That is Rogan’s third time on The Problem.
The Problem: Complete Insanity premieres Wednesday, April 1 at eight p.m. on MTV.
GET POP CULTURED!
*E-mail entered incorrectly. Please attempt once more.
success!
Thanks for subscribing.
we’re sorry. an error has occurred
We and our companions use cookies on this website to enhance our service, carry out analytics, personalize promoting, measure promoting efficiency, and keep in mind web site preferences. Through the use of the location, you consent to those cookies. For extra data on cookies together with the best way to handle your consent go to our Cookie Coverage.
E! Is In all places
This content material is accessible custom-made for our worldwide viewers. Would you prefer to view this in our US version?
E! Is In all places
This content material is accessible custom-made for our worldwide viewers. Would you prefer to view this in our Canadian version?
E! Is In all places
This content material is accessible custom-made for our worldwide viewers. Would you prefer to view this in our UK version?
E! Is In all places
This content material is accessible custom-made for our worldwide viewers. Would you prefer to view this in our Australian version?
E! Is In all places
This content material is accessible custom-made for our worldwide viewers. Would you prefer to view this in our Asia version?
E! ist überall
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Model anschauen?
E! Is In all places
This content material is accessible custom-made for our worldwide viewers. Would you prefer to view this in our German version?
E! est partout
Une model adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public worldwide. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
E! Is In all places
This content material is accessible custom-made for our worldwide viewers. Would you prefer to view this in our French version?
E! está en todos lados
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
E! está en todos lados
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
E! está en todos lados
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
E! está en todos lados
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?