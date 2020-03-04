mother-of-san-bernardino-shooter-to-plead-guilty-to-destroying-evidence-in-2015-terrorist-attack

RIVERSIDE (CBSLA) — Federal officers say the mom of one of many shooters within the 2015 San Bernardino terrorist assault has agreed to plead responsible to destroying proof associated to the taking pictures.

Rafia Sultana Shareef, also referred to as Rafia Farook, reached a plea cope with federal prosecutors in reference to the continued investigation into the assault on an organization Christmas occasion on the Inland Regional Heart in San Bernardino on Dec. 2, 2015.

Farook and Malik in Chicago July 27, 2014 (credit score: U.S .Customs and Border Safety)

In accordance with the plea settlement, the shooters Syed Rizwan Farook and his spouse, Tashfeen Malik, left the Redlands house they shared with Shareef that morning, telling her they had been going to a medical appointment. As an alternative, Farook and Malik took a black SUV that had been rented a number of days previous to the Inland Regional Heart.

Farook put a bomb in a convention room the place his coworkers had been about to carry a Christmas occasion, based on the Division of Justice. Authorities stated the couple left, then returned simply earlier than 11 a.m. wearing tactical gear and with high-powered firearms, opening hearth on individuals inside and outside the venue. Fourteen individuals had been killed and 22 others wounded within the taking pictures.

A number of hours later, after leaving the mass taking pictures, the couple obtained right into a shootout with police that wounded one officer and killed them, authorities stated.

In accordance with the Justice Division, when Shareef realized of the taking pictures and that her son had been recognized as one of many suspects, she went into her son’s bed room and grabbed a map and fed it right into a shredder. She admitted to federal investigators that she knew her son had created the map and she or he believed it was immediately associated to his planning of the assault.

The felony cost carries a most statutory sentence of 20 years in federal jail, however based on the plea settlement, 66-year-old Shareef will serve not more than 18 months. She is scheduled to make her first look in federal court docket on March 16.