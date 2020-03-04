mother-of-man-shot-in-lake-highlands-apartment-believes-son-knew-killer:-‘i-won’t-rest-until-justice-has-been-given’

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – It’s been two weeks since a Dallas man ​was discovered shot to loss of life in his Lake Highlands condo. Up to now, police haven’t introduced an arrest.

The sufferer’s mom is hoping somebody will come ahead with solutions.

“He was just there for everybody, a great father and a great son,” Natasha Johnigan stated. “That was my son, but he was also my best friend.”

Johnigan stated phrases can’t describe how a lot she loves her son, 26-year-old Hosia Abdallah Jr.

Hosia Abdallah Jr. (courtesy: Abdallah household)

He was graduate of North Garland Excessive Faculty and Grambling State College.

He was working in house well being and had launched his personal on-line retail retailer on the time of his loss of life.



“I won’t rest until justice has been given for Hosia,” she stated.” I cannot relaxation.” ​



On Wednesday, February 19 round 11:00 p.m. Dallas Police discovered Abdallah Jr. ​shot to loss of life inside his condo off Jupiter Highway close to East Northwest Freeway.



“It was someone he trusted that he let inside the house,” ​Johnigan stated.



Her son’s neighbor informed her that evening, she heard somebody at his door.​



“She heard somebody say Hosia and she looked out the peep hole and she saw two guys,” she stated. “One in a black hoodie and one in a white hoodie.” ​



Johnigan stated her son open the door to allow them to in. Then a number of pictures had been fired. ​



“Somebody that was close to my son did this and me, the family and ​the friends will not sleep until that person or persons are caught,” she stated. ​”I’ve heard so many tales. I haven’t heard particularly from the ​roommate who stated he was there and jumped out the window. ​ ​It was anyone near him. I do know God is so good and he’s so devoted. Justice might be served.”

Anybody with data is inspired to name Detective White, #7682 at 214-671-3690. Crime Stoppers is providing a reward of as much as $5,000 for data resulting in an arrest.