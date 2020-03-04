MJ Hegar Secures Spot In U.S. Senate Runoff With Either Royce West Or Cristina Tzintzún Ramirez

AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — MJ Hegar desires to unseat Republican U.S. Sen. John Cornyn however she’s going to need to make it thorough one other election to do it.

The previous Air Power helicopter pilot superior to a Might runoff Might after falling wanting capturing the nomination outright on Tuesday.

Sen. John Cornyn and MJ Hegar (credit score: CBS 11 Information)

Cornyn, who was renominated for a fourth time period, is seen as a heavy favourite in November in a state the place a Democrat hasn’t received a Senate seat because the 1970s.

Hegar’s potential challengers included long-serving state senator Royce West and Cristina Tzintzun Ramirez, a liberal political organizer who obtained monetary backing from progressive teams and the endorsement of progressive luminaries akin to like Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y.

Texas State Senator Royce West on Tremendous Tuesday operating for U.S. Senate. (credit score: CBS 11 Information)

Cornyn was as soon as the second-ranking Senate Republican and has by no means confronted a critical reelection problem since becoming a member of the Senate in 2002.

This 12 months the race drew a dozen Democratic challengers, and many of the subject struggled to realize traction and even identify recognition with voters.

(credit score: cristinafortexas.com)

Hegar, a Purple Coronary heart recipient who was injured in Afghanistan, entered the race with the best profile after a failed U.S. Home run in 2018 that drew nationwide consideration over a sequence of viral tv advertisements. They highlighted her three excursions in Afghanistan and her surviving a helicopter downing by the Taliban.

She received the backing of Senate Democrats’ marketing campaign group and raised $four million, greater than any of her rivals.

The runoff is Might 26.

(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Related Press contributed to this report.)