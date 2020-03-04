mischa-barton-fired-from-‘the-hills’-reboot-because-she’s-‘boring’

WENN

The ‘Ouija Home’ actress is reportedly axed from the rebooted actuality tv present as a result of her storyline is bland and he or she does not deliver sufficient drama.

AceShowbiz –

Mischa Barton has reportedly been axed from the reboot of U.S. actuality TV present “The Hills” – for being “too boring.”

The actress was an enormous signing for bosses forward of the premiere of the relaunched sequence, however has did not impress viewers.

Manufacturing sources instructed TMZ.com that she’s the one member of the solid of the primary sequence of the reboot to not be invited again for the second, with an insider including, “Producers discovered Mischa’s storyline a bit bland, and her persona just a little boring. Backside line, she wasn’t bringing a lot drama to the present.”

Now execs are stated to be contemplating a substitute for the previous star of “The O.C.“, with potential candidates allegedly together with socialite Caroline D’Amore.

Brody Jenner is among the many unique solid members set to return for the second sequence, with TMZ reporting he negotiated a brand new cope with bosses which is able to see him usher in round $50,000 an episode.