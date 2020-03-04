minnesota-wild,-owners-donate-$50,000-to-nashville-tornado-relief

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — After lethal tornadoes tore by way of Tennessee this week, the Minnesota Wild needed to assist.

Earlier than their recreation towards the Nashville Predators, the Wild and its homeowners, Craig and Helen Leipold, introduced a mixed $50,000 donation to the Group Basis of Center Tennessee.

The NHL mentioned it will match the donation to assist help aid efforts.

In keeping with reviews, no less than 24 individuals had been killed when the twisters tore by way of Nashville and different components of the state early Tuesday morning, destroying houses and companies.

An unspecified variety of individuals are nonetheless lacking.