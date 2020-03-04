minnesota-red-cross-sends-volunteers-to-nashville-amid-deadly-tornado

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Crimson Cross volunteers from the Minnesota area are in Tennessee after a lethal twister devastated components of the state early Tuesday morning.

At the least 24 folks have been killed and dozens stay lacking, officers say.

RELATED: Tornadoes kill no less than 24 in Tennessee as Nashville sees “stunning” harm

In line with the Minnesota Crimson Cross, up to now, 4 volunteers from Loretto, Northwood, Heart Metropolis and Lake Elmo have been deployed to Nashville. The volunteers are supporting well being and psychological well being wants, plus monetary operations.

As well as, native volunteers in Minnesota are stepping as much as take further shifts, backfilling for these deployed.