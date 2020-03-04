miley-cyrus-&-cody-simpson-debut-matching-tattoos-after-he-shuts-down-pregnancy-rumors

Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson are twinning once more, this time with matching tattoos! The couple are actually freshly inked with tiny tridents on their arms, they revealed on Instagram.

Miley Cyrus, 27, and Cody Simpson, 23, simply took an necessary step within the lifetime of any movie star relationship: getting matching ink. The singers’ tattoo artist, Nico Bassill, revealed on Instagram that he gave the couple tridents — Cody’s close to his left elbow, and Miley’s on her left wrist. The tridents, that are comparable however not fully equivalent, truly maintain a deep that means. They’re a reference to Cody’s upcoming e book, Prince Neptune! Nico adorably captioned his submit with a line from the gathering: “Some mornings it’s like the sun rises only for her.” Aww! You may see Miley and Cody’s tattoos within the movies they every posted, beneath.

Miley additionally revealed that earlier than going underneath the tattoo gun along with her love, she selected one other piece for her proper bicep that’s actually a murals: certainly one of Henri Matisse‘s famous women. She captioned her video showing off the ink with lyrics from the song “Dance Me to the End of Love” by Leonard Cohen: ““Dance me to your beauty with a burning violin. Dance me through the panic till I’m gathered safely in. Contact me together with your bare hand or contact me together with your glove. Dance me to the tip of affection.”

This isn’t the primary time that they’ve visited Amongst The Willows in Los Angeles collectively. The couple acquired tattoos from Nico again in October, too — albeit not twinning ink. Miley acquired a coronary heart with a dagger via it on her arm with a “Rock n Roll Heart” banner, whereas Cody opted for a cartoonish cranium and sickle on his proper shoulder.

Miley and Cody’s newest journey to the tattoo store got here shortly after Cody shot down rumors that Miley’s allegedly pregnant in a March 2 interview. Karl Stefanovic of Australia’s Right this moment present requested Cody if he was anticipating slightly one, to which Cody jokingly replied, “Oh yeah, for years apparently.” Earlier than Miley, Cody dated stars like Gigi Hadid and Ali Lohan, and skilled being pregnant rumors with them, too. “You have to take it in stride. What I try to do is focus on my work and what’s important to me,” Cody stated.