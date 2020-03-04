mikko-rantanen-hits-ice,-but-the-avalanche-still-highly-banged-up

Proper winger Mikko Rantanen skated on his personal in a crimson non-contact sweater earlier than Wednesday’s morning skate, however that’s the extent of the Avalanche’s excellent news on the damage entrance.

Colorado will once more play with out Rantanen and 5 different key gamers in Wednesday night time’s recreation towards the Anaheim Geese at Pepsi Middle.

Rantanen, who went down Feb. 17 towards Tampa Bay with an obvious shoulder damage, will miss his eighth straight recreation Wednesday. The Avs will even proceed on with out forwards Nazem Kadri (12th recreation outh), Matt Calvert (ninth) and Andre Burakovsky (third), defenseman Cale Makar (second) and goalie Philipp Grubauer (ninth).

Makar, a rookie who’s among the many favorites for the Calder Trophy, surprisingly was scratched earlier than Monday’s 2-1 win at Detroit after collaborating within the morning skate. The crew mentioned Makar had an upper-body damage, and that’s now vital sufficient to maintain him out of the lineup for the second-straight recreation.

Colorado will proceed to play with Colorado Eagles regulars Martin Kaut and Logan O’Connor, each forwards, and goalie Pavel Francouz in internet. Francouz, who didn’t play Monday, takes a six-game successful streak into Wednesday.

NHL file. The Avs are on a season-high seven-game successful streak and have Colorado has earned wins in every of its final six contests by a one-goal margin and might change into the primary crew in NHL historical past to increase the run to seven ought to they edge Anaheim by precisely one tally.

This story will likely be up to date.