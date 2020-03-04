mike-bloomberg-drops-presidential-bid;-finished-3rd-in-california-primary

LOS ANGELES (CBS / AP) — Billionaire Mike Bloomberg has ended his bid for the Democratic presidential nomination and has endorsed Joe Biden.

It was a shocking collapse for the previous New York Metropolis mayor, who had pinned his 2020 hopes on the Tremendous Tuesday states and drained greater than $500 million from his personal fortune into his in the end unsuccessful marketing campaign, a lot of it on tv advertisements and mailers.

Bloomberg introduced his departure Wednesday after a disappointing end on Tremendous Tuesday within the slate of states that account for nearly one-third of the overall delegates out there within the Democratic nominating contest.

As of early Wednesday, Bloomberg acquired 14.three % of the vote in California, far behind Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and Biden.

Throughout his transient presidential run, Bloomberg’s bulk of endorsements got here from mayors, together with San Francisco Mayor London Breed and San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo.

A few of his former Democratic rivals had coalesced round Biden because the average various to Sanders.

© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Related Press contributed to this report.