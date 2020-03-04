michelle-obama-to-host-voter-participation-rally-at-university-of-detroit-mercy

DETROIT (AP) — Former first woman Michelle Obama plans to host a rally in Detroit later this month for a nonpartisan, nonprofit voter advocacy group she co-chairs.

When We All Vote introduced Wednesday that Obama is scheduled to headline the free, ticketed occasion March 27 at College of Detroit Mercy. It’s open to the group’s volunteers and companions, in addition to educators, school college students and highschool college students who’re eligible to vote.

Obama and others launched When We All Vote in 2018 to spice up voting. At earlier occasions Obama has averted overtly partisan appeals, telling people who she didn’t care who they voted for so long as they participated.

It’s the group’s first rally of 2020.

