michael-bloomberg-drops-out-of-the-presidential-race

Issues are getting all the way down to the wire, and it seems to be like we now have yet one more Democratic candidate that has dropped out of the presidential race. On Wednesday, Michael Bloomberg introduced the tip of his marketing campaign. as he threw his help behind Joe Biden.

He thanked his supporters on social media and stated, “Three months ago, I entered the race to defeat Donald Trump. Today I’m leaving for the same reason. Defeating Trump starts with uniting behind the candidate with the best shot to do it. It’s clear that is my friend and great American Joe Biden.”

Bloomberg continued, “I’m immensely proud of the campaign we ran. I’m deeply grateful to all the American’s who voted for me, and to our dedicated staff and volunteers. I want to stay engaged, active and committed to our issues. I will be right there with you. And together, we will get it done.”

He additional mentioned his resolution in a full assertion and stated, “I’m a believer in using data to inform decisions. After yesterday’s results, the delegate math has become virtually impossible – and a viable path to the nomination no longer exists. But I remain clear-eyed about my overriding objective: victory in November. Not for me, but for our country. And so while I will not be the nominee, I will not walk away from the most important political fight of my life.”

Now ya’ll know Donald Trump wasn’t too far behind along with his petty remarks about Bloomberg dropping out of the race.

The “president” stated. “Mini Mike Bloomberg just “quit” the race for President. I may have advised him way back that he didn’t have what it takes, and he would have saved himself a billion {dollars}, the actual value. Now he’ll pour cash into Sleepy Joe’s marketing campaign, hoping to save lots of face. It gained’t work!”

Throughout Tremendous Tuesday, Joe Biden took the lead as he gained in a lot of the states that held primaries. Bernie Sanders didn’t fall too far behind him, putting each candidates within the lead.

