metro-denver-housing-market-holds-its-ground-in-february

Above-average snowfall and rising considerations concerning the coronavirus didn’t put a damper on native dwelling gross sales final month, in accordance with a month-to-month replace from the Denver Metro Affiliation of Realtors.

“While the stock market struggled with fears of the spreading coronavirus, real estate stayed strong,” mentioned Jill Schafer, chair of the DMAR Market Developments Committee and a neighborhood Realtor, in feedback accompanying the report.

Sellers in metro Denver listed 5,122 properties in February, up 5.6% from January and on par with year-ago ranges. Patrons closed on 3,429 properties in February, up 3.16% from January.

The variety of listings accessible on the market in metro Denver on the finish of February fell 2.5% from January and almost 20% from year-ago ranges to a good 4,835.

Over the previous twenty years, the stock of properties and condos accessible on the market has risen a mean of 1.84% between January and February, not fallen, in accordance with DMAR.

The elevated competitors triggered new listings to promote quicker and lifted dwelling costs. The median variety of days listings spent in the marketplace went from 27 in January to solely 12 in February, Schafer mentioned.

The median worth for a single-family dwelling bought in February rose to $469,900, up 2.3% from January and eight.02% from final yr. The median worth for a rental bought in February rose to $315,000, a rise of three.28% month-over-month and 5.35% year-over-year.

February, by most measures, was a very good month for the housing market in metro Denver. What occurs subsequent is much less sure.

In response to the unfold of the coronavirus in the USA, traders have bought equities and piled into fixed-income investments. That had pushed down rates of interest and on Tuesday, the Federal Reserve made a shock 50 foundation level minimize in its key benchmark charge.

Mortgage charges at the moment are approaching document lows, creating a powerful incentive for patrons to lock in a house. On the similar time, these charges are low as a result of bond markets are pricing in a better likelihood of financial disruption, even a recession.

Patrons should juggle the will to make the most of improved affordability with the likelihood {that a} decelerate that would push down dwelling costs and even push them out of a job. And within the short-term, there may be the prospect of quarantines and different restrictions on motion if the virus spreads.

“If consumers can look past the uncertainty, the entry-level market will benefit the most from this trend as the monthly payment is of critical importance to this group,” Ali Wolf, director of financial analysis at Meyers Analysis, mentioned in a analysis be aware.

Nicole Rueth, producing department supervisor of The Rueth Crew in Denver, predicts low mortgage charges may speed up demand in an already tight market.

“For the housing markets with tight inventories like Denver, the rate cut will indirectly lower mortgage rates further and aggravate a more intense seller’s market,” she mentioned.

The equation is totally different for the luxurious finish of the market. Patrons of costlier properties are extra delicate to losses of their inventory portfolios, which have been heavy in latest days. They could determine to attend issues out, Wolf mentioned.