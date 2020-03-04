melyssa-ford-&-toccara-jones-recall-the-time-they-found-out-they-were-dating-drake-at-the-same-time

Melyssa Ford and Blue Telusma simply dropped the most recent episode of their podcast “I’m Here For The Food,” and this episode options none apart from “America’s Next Top Model” alum Toccara Jones.

Within the episode that’s titled “Chicks Over D*cks,” the women talked concerning the significance of sisterhood, and through their dialogue, the women recalled the time they came upon that they have been relationship the identical man on the similar time. There had been two incidents the place that they had no thought they have been speaking to the identical man, and so they later came upon whereas speaking about it throughout their regular lady time.

One of many guys that each women dated on the similar time with out having information of it, was none different Champagne Papi a.ok.a Drake. Melyssa stated on the time she had been speaking to Toccara about her new boo whereas they have been hanging out.

Whereas they have been hanging out Tocorra had been in the midst of on the brink of truly go hyperlink up with Drake.

Toccara stated, “I didn’t say anything to her right then what I normally would do, but we had already had an incident with someone totally different. So I said let me handle this differently than that.”

The next day, Toccara went over to Melyssa’s residence and instructed her that they have been relationship the identical man. Each women ended up ending issues with him, and Melyssa stated, “There was no way I was losing my friend to this guy, no matter who the f*ck he was. I was not losing my girlfriend.”

