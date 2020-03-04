melissa-benoist-pregnant:-actress-expecting-1st-child-with-chris-wood-6-mos.-after-wedding

Congratulations are to ensure that ‘Supergirl’ co-stars Melissa Benoist and Chris Wooden, who’re anticipating their first little one collectively!

Melissa Benoist goes to be a mother! The 31-year-old actress is anticipating her first bub with husband Chris Wooden, 31, six months after they have been married. Chris made the announcement on Instagram on March four with a hilarious photograph — which you’ll see right here — displaying the mom-to-be cradling a pretend child bump on Chris’ abdomen. He captioned the candy snap, “The photo is a joke but the news is real…!!!” He additionally posted a second pic displaying the pair with their two lovely canines, and a tiny blue shirt, match for the tiny tot they’ve on the best way! The couple shocked followers once they bought married in Sept. 2019 in a non-public ceremony in Ojai, California. The pair tied the knot on Sept. 1 in entrance of household and associates, together with a few of their CW household – Kevin Smith, Odette Annable, and Paul Wesley. In a ceremony described by E! Information as “beautiful,” “peaceful and quiet,” Chris and Melissa exchanged vows on a non-public property beside a panoramic pool of water.

This superhero romance is extra like a love story taken out of a guide of fairy tales. The 2 met on the set of the CW’s Supergirl. They performed one another’s love curiosity and all of a sudden – Bip! Bam! Pow! They fell in love. The 2 first sparked rumors of a romance in March 2017 once they have been seen at LAX collectively. They virtually confirmed it once they have been noticed making out in Mexico. They laughed collectively whereas frolicking alongside the shore, and waded out previous the breakers into the clear waters the place they continued to make out passionately. Discuss chemistry! A 12 months later, the pair have been engaged, and earlier than we knew it they have been married!

Melissa Benoist and Chris Wooden predict their first little one collectively! Picture: REX/Shutterstock

Melissa was beforehand married to her Glee co-star Blake Jenner. The 2 married in 2013, and issues have been blissful between the couple when Blake appeared in a number of episodes of Supergirl in the course of the present’s first season and Melissa gushed in Mar. 2016 that, “I love working with him.” Someplace over the next ten months, issues went south between the couple, and one of many causes could possibly be that Melissa went north. Manufacturing of Supergirl‘s second season was moved to Vancouver, BC to offset costs, so it may have put a strain on the relationship by shooting so far away. Three years after they wed, she filed for divorce. They finalized the split in 2017, right around the time that she and Chris went public with their romance. As Melissa and Blake never had any kids, this bub will be Melissa’s first.

Congratulations to the lovely couple! We’re so excited this household of two is about to turn out to be a household of three!