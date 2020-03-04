melissa-benoist-is-pregnant,-expecting-first-child-with-chris-wood

Jenny Anderson/WireImage
Congratulations to Melissa Benoist and Chris Wooden!
The Supergirl couple has introduced that they’re anticipating their first youngster collectively. Benoist and Wooden took to Instagram to share the thrilling information with their followers, posting a collection of candy and foolish photographs.
“A non-canine youngster is coming to our household very quickly!!!” Benoist wrote. “@christophrwood has all the time been an previous dad by nature however now he’ll be an actual one.”
Wooden additionally shared the announcement on his social media web page, together with a photograph present him with a child stomach.
Clarifying to his followers, Wooden wrote, “The photograph is a joke however the information is actual…!!!”
The placement of the Wooden’s photograph? “Womb,” as he put it.
In one other image, the couple could be seen posing with their canine whereas Benoist holds up a bit of blue child clothes. Benoist and Wooden are additionally wearing blue, presumably hinting that they are anticipating a child boy!
This thrilling information comes six months after Benoist and Wooden tied the knot.
E! Information solely confirmed in September that the couple had wed at a personal property in Ojai, Calif.
Among the many attendees have been fellow stars Kevin Smith, Odette Annable and Paul Wesley.
“It was an exquisite setting for a marriage very peaceable and quiet,” a supply advised E! Information, noting that the ceremony happened beside a pool. “The vows have been temporary and lasted about 15 minutes. There was a number of cheering and applause because it ended.”
