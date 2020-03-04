medical-screener-at-lax-tests-positive-for-coronavirus

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Federal officers have introduced {that a} medical screener at Los Angeles Worldwide Airport has examined constructive for coronavirus, AP reported Wednesday.

Earlier Wednesday, well being officers in Los Angeles County declared a public well being emergency over the novel coronavirus as six new instances had been confirmed Tuesday night time, elevating the overall variety of confirmed native instances to seven.

The L.A. County Division of Public Well being held a information convention Wednesday to announce that it was declaring a neighborhood well being emergency which can permit the county to entry extra assets — together with state and federal funding — to assist struggle the outbreak.

“These actions support our preparedness efforts, including effectively mobilizing needed resources and partnerships, enhancing continuity of operations planning, and seeking and utilizing mutual aid, all in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19,” LACDPH Director Dr. Barbara Ferrer informed reporters.

The six instances had been confirmed by a neighborhood lab, Ferrer stated. One particular person is hospitalized and the opposite 5 are quarantined at their houses. Three of the brand new sufferers contracted the illness whereas touring collectively in Northern Italy.

There have now been a complete of seven confirmed instances in L.A. County relationship again to January. The very first case — a affected person who had traveled from the Chinese language metropolis of Wuhan, the epicenter of the outbreak — was reported on Jan. 26. That particular person has since absolutely recovered and is now not infectious. Not one of the sufferers had been uncovered by way of group transmission.

On Tuesday night time, Kaiser Permanente West L.A. Medical Heart confirmed it was monitoring a coronavirus affected person who was self-quarantined of their dwelling.

“We do need folks to plan for the possibility of business disruptions, school closures and modifications or cancellations of select public events,” Ferrer stated.

The LACDPH will start ramping up COVID-19 testing at its laboratory, certainly one of 10 such labs throughout the state which has acquired check kits from the Facilities for Illness Management and Prevention.

In the meantime, individuals are suggested to keep away from handshakes and hugs, and never share utensils and linens. In the event that they’re in public locations, they need to try to keep a distance of six ft from folks they don’t know.