measure-j-going-down-to-defeat-in-contra-costa-county

WALNUT CREEK (CBS SF) — Measure J — a 35-year half-cent gross sales tax to boost cash for native roads, buses, rail, ferries and different transportation enchancment tasks in Contra Costa County — seems to have fallen far wanting the wo-thirds approval wanted to go, in accordance with preliminary outcomes.

The measure had gotten 48.1 % approval on mail-in ballots, and 51.9 % disapproval.

Measure J would increase an estimated $103 million over the 35 years to “directly benefit Contra Costa County residents.” It might give attention to enhancing main roadways that undergo from the worst site visitors, together with Interstate Highways 680, 580 and 80; state Highways four and 24; and arterials together with Ygnacio Valley Highway, Kirker Move Highway, Vasco Highway, Bollinger Canyon Highway, Central Avenue and Richmond Parkway.

The measure was additionally designed to deal with points comparable to security at Contra Costa-area BART stations and higher synchronization of site visitors lights on main roadways.

Critics seem to have efficiently challenged Measure J’s lack of specifics, and contend that comparable previous tax measures to enhance transportation in Contra Costa have had negligible impact on the county’s growing site visitors volumes.