measure-c-building-tax-for-wildfire-prevention-in-marin-county-trailing

MARIN COUNTY (CBS SF) — A 10-cent per square-foot constructing tax to boost $19.Three million for wildfire prevention measures in Marin County is trailing late Tuesday evening.

Measure C wants two-thirds approval and had obtained 64.eight % with 68 of 152 precincts reporting.

Proponents mentioned the measure will enhance emergency alert and warning techniques, enhance evacuation routes, scale back hazardous vegetation and increase defensible house.

The Marin Wildlife Prevention Authority comprised of 17 public companies accountable for hearth companies helps the measure.

Marin Public Coverage Institute spokesman Michael Hartnett opposes the measure, saying it’s a way of elevating taxes for unfunded pensions.

Opponents additionally consider the 10-year tax shall be come everlasting by an extension inside 5 years.