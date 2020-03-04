mdh:-2-passengers-who-landed-at-msp-airport-had-contact-with-someone-confirmed-to-have-coronavirus

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – State well being officers say two individuals who landed at Minneapolis-St. Paul Worldwide Airport on Tuesday had shut contact with somebody confirmed to have coronavirus in Europe.

The Minnesota Division of Well being says the 2 folks have been evaluated on the airplane and decided to not have signs of the novel COVID-19 illness. Nonetheless, the 2 passengers have been instructed to self-quarantine for 14 days.

If the 2 develop signs, they’ll be examined for coronavirus, well being officers say, including that if both take a look at optimistic for COVID-19, the opposite passengers on their flight shall be notified.

Well being officers didn’t give particular particulars on the flight, nor was it specified which European nation the passengers visited.

To this point, there have been no confirmed instances of coronavirus in Minnesota. Nevertheless, the illness is spreading in the US, and has been chargeable for 9 deaths in Washington state, most of them from a single nursing house.

The Minnesota Division of Well being is urging residents to take easy, pre-preemptive actions to restrict the unfold of coronavirus, similar to hand-washing and masking coughs and sneezes.