mcilroy:-fewer-events,-smaller-fields

Rory McIlroy provides his verdict on Paul Azinger’s feedback concerning the European Tour and appears forward to Bay Hill.

Rory McIlroy believes “streamlining” the golf season would make the game much less exhausting for followers and gamers alike.

McIlroy described the present schedule on the PGA and European Excursions as “an over-saturation in golf” and hinted that he would welcome extra event with smaller fields.

McIlroy is again in motion at Bay Hill this week

His strategies are prone to be construed as an answer to fight the proposed Premier Golf League, which McIlroy insisted he was not going to be part of in its present format when presses on the topic a fortnight in the past.

Forward of this week’s Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill, McIlroy outlined his concepts when requested if the Premier Golf League plans might power the PGA Tour right into a restructure of its schedule.

“I do not wish to come throughout as elitist,” McIlroy advised reporters. “However I feel some smaller fields, possibly a couple of extra occasions with no cuts. Take a look at the worldwide properties the PGA Tour have began to go in the direction of, like Korea and Japan, with 78-player fields and no cuts.

“I get so many taking part in alternatives, there are such a lot of tournaments and there may be an over-saturation in golf in a means. You have a look at the NFL and so they play 16 video games a 12 months, 20 video games a 12 months max and folks need it on a regular basis.

McIlroy desires to see extra occasions with smaller fields

“I do know soccer is completely different to golf and all that, however I feel being a golf fan as of late can get fairly exhausting following so many various tournaments, completely different Excursions, all that stuff.

“So possibly making it slightly extra streamline, it a bit may be a great way to start out a dialog.”

McIlroy, champion at Bay Hill two years in the past, additionally insisted he trusted the judgement of the Olympic authorities as he retains updated with the newest information on the coronavirus which might power the postponement of this 12 months’s Video games in Tokyo.

McIlroy is conserving observe of the newest coronavirus information

“It is one thing that we’re attempting to remain on prime of,” he added. “If the organisers and the Olympic Committee imagine it is protected sufficient that athletes can go and compete within the Video games, then you need to take their phrase for it.

“They’re clearly liaising with the folks which are one of the best at doing this, whether or not it is the CDC on this nation, whether or not it is the World Well being Organisation, no matter it’s. In the event that they’re chatting with these folks and people persons are one of the best of their discipline, then you need to belief that their judgement is the proper one.”