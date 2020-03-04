mbappe-hat-trick-fires-psg-to-cup-final

PSG’s Kylian Mbappe scored a marvellous hat-trick in opposition to Lyon

Kylian Mbappe scored a hat-trick as Paris Saint-Germain thrashed 10-man Lyon 5-1 on Wednesday to succeed in the French Cup last and stay heading in the right direction for a home treble.

Ligue 1 leaders PSG, who may also face Lyon within the League Cup last, prevailed due to Mbappe’s treble and objectives by Neymar and Pablo Sarabia after Martin Terrier had put the hosts in entrance early on.

How the match unfolded

How the groups lined up

Lyon completed with 10 males after Fernando Marcal was despatched off within the 61st minute for selecting up a second yellow card, leaving his workforce to uncovered with the scores degree at 1-1.

Neymar scored the penalty following Fernando Marcal’s pink card

PSG will tackle holders Stade Rennais or St Etienne on the Stade de France on April 25.

Terrier put the hosts forward on 11 minutes when he latched onto Karl Toko Ekambi’s go.

PSG’s Neymar and Kylian Mbappe mixed beautifully all through

Mbappe equalised three minutes later by deflecting in Layvin Kurzawa’s header for his 28th PSG objective of the season in all competitions.

Marcal’s handball earned the Parisian facet a penalty and the Brazilian defender his second yellow card.

Neymar transformed the spot kick and Mbappe took benefit of PSG’s further man by including a 3rd on the finish of a blinding 60-metre run.

Pablo Sarabia scored his seventh French Cup objective this season

Sarabia rubbed salt in Lyon’s wounds with a fourth from shut vary – his seventh within the competitors this season – earlier than Mbappe rounded it off with one other objective in stoppage time.