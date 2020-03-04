mark-hamill-treats-girl-with-r2-d2-bionic-arm-to-surprise-video-chat

WENN/JRP

The Luke Skywalker depicter units up the video chat upon studying that ‘Star Wars’ fan Brit Bella Tadlock grew to become the primary lady in historical past to be fitted with the prosthetic arm.

Mark Hamill has thrilled a “Star Wars” fan with a video chat after studying she had turn into the primary lady in historical past to be fitted with an R2-D2-style prosthetic arm.

Brit Bella Tadlock, 11, posted video of herself receiving the bionic arm – designed within the type of the “Star Wars” droid R2-D2 – on Twitter, and when Luke Skywalker himself discovered the footage he arrange a video chat shock.

The large shock happened earlier this week (start March 02) and throughout the dialog, Bella gave her greatest fan an indication of her new arm and requested Hamill to call his favorite “Star Wars” movie – a query he confessed was too troublesome to reply, stating, “It is like saying, ‘Who’s your favorite brother or who’s your favorite sister.’ ”

The actor ended the chat together with his immortal Skywalker line, “Might the drive be with you, all the time.”