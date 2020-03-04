mark-hamill-has-the-best-reaction-to-young-star-wars-fan’s-“r2-d2”-bionic-arm

Mark Hamill simply discovered a brand new hero outdoors of Star Wars.

The Hollywood actor often called Luke Skywalker within the well-liked film franchise has been an enormous admirer of Florida resident Bella Tadlock.

And after elevating virtually $14,000 on social media, the 11-year-old scholar just lately grew to become the primary individual in the US to obtain a sophisticated multi-grip arm within the fashion of her favourite character R2-D2.

In a brand new video going viral on social media, Bella was in a position to showcase the creation to Mark himself.

“I heard your story on Twitter and simply this morning, my daughter Chelsea was exhibiting the video of you along with your R2-D2 arm,” Mark revealed by way of Skype. “Oh man, that’s unbelievable. Wow!”

Bella was so proud to disclose that she will now decide stuff up all on her personal. In truth, the arm manufactured by Open Bionics, works by choosing up indicators from muscle tissues within the residual limb.