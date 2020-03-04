marcus-smart-had-to-be-held-back-from-the-refs

Marcus Sensible fouled out of the Celtics’ additional time loss to the Nets on Tuesday, however earlier than he left the courtroom within the further interval, he had a heated run-in with officers that might value him.

Sensible was proven on the TNT broadcast interacting with the referees, notably John Goble, earlier than being escorted off the courtroom by Celtics safety.

Marcus Sensible needed to be escorted off the courtroom after having a heated dialog with the refs 😡 pic.twitter.com/63KeiFUPkG — Celtics on NBC Sports activities Boston (@NBCSCeltics) March 4, 2020

The Celtics had the sport in hand, up by three factors with 0.02 seconds left, when a whistle on Sensible put Caris LeVert on the free throw line. LeVert, who completed with a career-high 51 factors, drained all three pictures to tie the sport.

After the sport, Celtics coach Brad Stevens mentioned he didn’t inform Sensible to foul LeVert.

Sensible finally fouled out in the course of the additional time interval.

He might face a effective or suspension for his habits.