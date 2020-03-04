maple-leafs’-mitchell-marner-scores-highlight-reel-goal-vs.-sharks

It might have solely been Mitchell Marner’s 16th objective of the 12 months — however goodness, was it a beaut.

Within the center stanza of the Toronto Maple Leafs’ journey to the Shark Tank, Marner bought the puck from Auston Matthews after which confirmed off the ability everybody associates with the fourth-year professional.

He took the puck, tapped it to himself after which handed it via his legs earlier than ending with a backhand whereas falling.

Sure, via his legs.

Unreal.

Spotlight-reel targets have been plentiful this season throughout the NHL — akin to Connor McDavid’s speed-demon targets for the Edmonton Oilers and Matthew Tkachuk’s between-the-legs scores for the Calgary Flames — however Marner’s may be the cake-topper. It actually did not harm that he was crashing the web, however was additionally being circled by Sharks as he beat goaltender Martin Jones.

Marner is on tempo to web 20 markers this 12 months, which might be one above the bottom variety of his profession, which he put up in his rookie season. Getting him going can be a giant plus for a Toronto staff that is nonetheless combating for a playoff spot. The objective snapped a seven-game drought for the 22-year-old and is barely his sixth objective for the reason that calendar turned to 2020.