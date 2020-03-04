maple-leafs’-auston-matthews-scores-again-to-close-gap-in-rocket-richard-race

One other sport, one other Auston Matthews objective.

The Toronto Maple Leafs ahead tucked a backhand previous San Jose Sharks goalie Martin Jones within the second interval of Tuesday evening’s sport to deliver his tally to 46 on the season. It was the third consecutive sport with a objective for Matthews. He is now only one behind Boston Bruins ahead David Pastrnak’s 47 within the race for the Rocket Richard Trophy.

The NHL’s goal-scoring race is heating up, with Pastrnak’s 4 targets in his final 5 video games giving him a slight edge over Matthews. Lurking shut behind are the Washington Capitals’ Alex Ovechkin, who has 45, and the Edmonton Oilers’ Leon Draisaitl, whose four-goal evening towards the Nashville Predators on Monday bumped him as much as 43.

No matter who wins the Rocket Richard, Matthews is on tempo to set at the very least one file this season. He wants simply eight extra targets within the Leafs’ remaining 15 video games to interrupt Rick Vaive’s franchise mark for targets in a season. Vaive scored 54 within the 1981-82 season, and with a goals-per-game common of .686, Matthews is on tempo for 56.

Regardless of Matthews’ objective, Toronto misplaced to San Jose 5-2. The crew remains to be clinging to the third playoff spot within the Atlantic Division, 5 factors forward of the pursuing Florida Panthers.