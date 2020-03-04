man-working-on-furnace-in-jefferson-county-home-is-burned-in-a-flash-fire

A house owner engaged on a furnace in a Jefferson County residence was burned Tuesday evening in a flash hearth and brought to an area hospital.

Our crews tonight on a fireplace within the 1100 blk of S. Pierson Ct. the place a home-owner was critically injured. He was engaged on a gasoline furnace when the gasoline ignited, inflicting a flash hearth. He was taken to the hospital. The hearth precipitated reasonable injury on 1st ground, smoke injury all through. pic.twitter.com/ivNKwVYqOB — WestMetroFire (@WestMetroFire) March 4, 2020

The incident occurred within the 1100 block of South Pierson Court docket, based on the West Metro Fireplace Rescue. The person suffered severe accidents.

The home sustained reasonable injury, together with smoke injury all through the residence.