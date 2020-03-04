man-wanted-for-allegedly-killing-ex-girlfriend-at-her-job-in-haslet

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – The Tarrant County Sheriff’s Workplace has launched the identify and picture of a person wished for allegedly capturing and killing his ex-girlfriend, days after they broke up.

Investigators are on the lookout for Michael Sherrod Walker, Jr., 23.

Michael Sherrod Walker Jr. (Tarrant County Sheriff’s Workplace)

He’s wished for the homicide of Atiyeh Symone Chatmon, 23.

The Tarrant County Sheriff’s Workplace says the crime occurred within the 1900 block of Golden Heights Highway in Haslet round 5:45 p.m. on Tuesday.

“It appears that the suspect and Ms. Chatmon were in a relationship that ended this past weekend,” the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Workplace defined in a information launch.

Chatmon and Walker had been on the cellphone Tuesday when their dialog erupted into an argument.

After that decision ended, it seems that the suspect confirmed up at Chatmon’s work and continued to argue together with her.

The Sheriff’s Workplace mentioned that’s when Walker pulled out a gun and shot Chatmon within the chest after which took off.

“We have our team of investigators on this. We know who he is, and we are working every angle to locate him and bring him to justice,” mentioned Tarrant County Sheriff Invoice Waybourn. “I want to thank Fort Worth Police Department, the Texas Rangers, and all the other law enforcement agencies that assisted during the initial phases of this investigation. We went from not knowing what happened to having a face and a name of the person who committed this murder. We will find him, and we will bring him to justice.”