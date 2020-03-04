man-dies-after-falling-beneath-rtd-bus-tuesday-night-in-denver

A person was killed Tuesday night when he fell beneath an RTD bus at Inexperienced Valley Ranch Boulevard and N. Chambers Highway.
The bus was coming to a cease when the person fell at about 6:30 p.m., Officer Kurt Barnes mentioned. “Alcohol may be a factor” within the accident, Barnes mentioned.
The person was declared useless on the scene.
The sufferer’s id shall be launched by the Denver Workplace of the Medical Examiner.
#DPD Officers on scene at Inexperienced Valley Ranch Blvd & N Chambers Rd on a Bus Vs Pedestrian crash. An grownup male was pronounced deceased on the scene. The investigation continues and knowledge shall be supplied by Twitter feed. pic.twitter.com/KhqYdrEdqU
— Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) March 4, 2020