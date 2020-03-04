man-dies-after-falling-beneath-rtd-bus-tuesday-night-in-denver

A person was killed Tuesday night when he fell beneath an RTD bus at Inexperienced Valley Ranch Boulevard and N. Chambers Highway.

The bus was coming to a cease when the person fell at about 6:30 p.m., Officer Kurt Barnes mentioned. “Alcohol may be a factor” within the accident, Barnes mentioned.

The person was declared useless on the scene.

The sufferer’s id shall be launched by the Denver Workplace of the Medical Examiner.