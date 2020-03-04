man-carjacked-at-gunpoint-at-tanforan-mall-in-san-bruno

SAN BRUNO (CBS SF) — Police in San Bruno have been in search of a suspect in an armed carjacking on the Tanforan shopping center.

Officers responded at about 12:50 p.m. Tuesday to the Goal parking construction on the Retailers at Tanforan simply off of Interstate Freeway 380 in San Bruno.

The investigation decided a suspect approached the sufferer as he was moving into his car, pointed a gun at him, and demanded the keys to the car, police stated.

The sufferer complied and the suspect fled within the sufferer’s car, a white 2012 Chevy Malibu, towards El Camino Actual.

Police described the suspect was described as a Polynesian or Hispanic male grownup in his mid-20s, roughly 5’6” tall, sporting a darkish blue hoodie and a bandana protecting the decrease portion of his face.

Anybody with any details about the case was urged to contact the San Bruno Police Division at (650) 616-7100 or [email protected] Info may be left anonymously.