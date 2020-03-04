man-accused-of-stalking-xxxtentacion’s-mother-ordered-to-undergo-mental-examination

Instagram

Donavon Banton, who pleaded not responsible to all expenses, has been held behind bars since he obtained arrested for making an attempt to interrupt into Cleopatra Bernard’s Florida house on a number of events.

A person charged with stalking the mom of late rapper XXXTENTACION has been ordered to endure a psychological examination to find out whether or not he’s match to face trial.

Donavon Banton is accused of making an attempt to interrupt into Cleopatra Bernard’s Florida house on a number of events, together with one incident in January, when the 24-year-old allegedly threw a brick by means of a rear window and smashed the window of a automotive in her driveway.

He was arrested weeks later when he confirmed up on the property once more and reportedly tried to enter the home, prompting Bernard to name the police.

Banton was discovered to be in possession of a small axe, a pry bar and two pairs of gloves and was arrested on the scene on numerous counts of felony housebreaking, prison mischief and stalking.

He claimed “Unhappy!” hitmaker XXXTENTACION, who was killed in June 2018, had been contacting him by means of Bernard and sending him “sadistic messages.”

Banton, who has been held behind bars since his arrest, pleaded not responsible to all expenses final month (February), however now the Florida choose overseeing the case has put the prison proceedings on maintain pending the result of the suspect’s psychological analysis, experiences The Blast.

The information emerges shortly after Bernard was granted her request for a restraining order towards Banton, who had beforehand been issued with trespassing warnings by authorities.