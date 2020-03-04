malan,-ngidi-seal-series-win-for-sa

Janneman Malan hit a maiden hundred and Lungi Ngidi took a career-best 6-58 as South Africa wrapped up a sequence win over Australia with a six-wicket victory within the second of three ODIs, in Bloemfontein.

Ngidi’s haul, which included the wickets of David Warner (35), Steve Smith (13) and Marnus Labuschagne (0) restricted Australia to 271-8, with the vacationers shedding 6-49 within the remaining 10 overs of their innings.

South Africa captain Quinton de Kock (0) was clear bowled by Mitchell Starc within the first over of the run chase however Malan hit 129 not out in simply his second ODI, having been dismissed first ball in his first when the Proteas moved 1-Zero up within the sequence in Paarl on Saturday.

Heinrich Klaasen – who struck his first ODI ton in the course of the weekend win – made 51 and David Miller notched an unbeaten 37 and the successful boundary as South Africa reached their goal with 9 balls remaining to render Saturday’s remaining ODI in Potchefstroom, stay on Sky Sports activities Cricket from 7.55am, a lifeless rubber.

Malan – who introduced up his ton from 124 balls after being dropped on 83 by Alex Carey off Adam Zampa – shared partnerships of 91, 81 and an unbroken 90 with JJ Smuts (41), Klaasen and Miller respectively.

Australia, for whom Aaron Finch and D’Arcy Quick each struck 69, managed three half-century stands of their very own – Finch and Warner’s opening salvo of 50 adopted by Quick and Finch including 77 and Quick and Mitchell Marsh (36) placing on 66.

However their innings was stored in verify by Ngidi, who turned the seventh South African to take a five-wicket ODI haul in opposition to Australia, after Makhaya Ntini, Morne Morkel, Nicky Boje, Shaun Pollock, Lance Klusener, and Richard Snell.

Ngidi – denied a hat-trick by Quick after eradicating Smith and Labuschagne from successive deliveries within the 13th over – additionally banished Carey (21), Ashton Agar (9) and Pat Cummins (6) as Australia misplaced a clatter of wickets in direction of the loss of life and have been bowled out in exactly 50 overs.

